BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A child suffered serious injuries after falling from a window in Bridgeport.
Police were called to a home on Hollister Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday for the report of a child who fell from a window.
A 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor window of a home and suffered serious injuries.
Police said the child was in serious condition on the scene, but no other updates on the child’s condition were provided.
