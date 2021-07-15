(WFSB) - Millions of Americans who struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic will have more money in the bank soon.

The first payments from the expanded child tax credit began being distributed on Thursday.

The Internal Revenue Service will be sending out hundreds of millions of dollars and it's easy to figure out exactly how much a family will receive.

Monthly payments include up to $300 per child under the age of 6 and up to $250 per child under age 17.

It’s part of the massive COVID relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March.

Households that filed a 2020 or 2019 federal income tax return and claimed the regular child tax credit will automatically get payments.

Families are eligible even if they didn't meet the income threshold to file.

"If you have a child living in your home for more than half the year, it's also important that as long as the child has a social security number, you are eligible for the child tax credit,” said Robin McKinney, CASH Campaign of Maryland CEO and co-founder.

The IRS and groups that help low-income families are working to get that word out, first pointing to the website irs.gov.

"Those families that traditionally have not filed a tax form can just go online, enter their information,” said Joseph Leitmann-Santa Cruz, Capital Area Asset Builders executive director & CEO. “It's just basic information, who you are, where you live, how old are your children."

Basically, for every $300 payment qualified for means parents will receive about $3,600 over the course of the year.