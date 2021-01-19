HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A child tax credit proposal is set to be unveiled on Tuesday morning.
State Rep. Sean Scanlon, a Democrat who represents Guilford and is chairman of the House Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, plans to host a virtual roundtable discussion.
It is set for 10 a.m..
Scanlon said his plan is to talk about his child tax credit proposal.
He'll be joined by parents from across the state who will speak about the challenges Connecticut families face and how such a credit would help.
