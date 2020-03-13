Child with ties to Connecticut tests positive for coronavirus

MYSTIC (WFSB) – The coronavirus outbreak has struck another child with ties to Connecticut.
According to health officials, a child from Rhode Island who attends a daycare in Mystic has tested positive for the virus.
The child lives in Rhode Island and is 1 of 14 in that state who has tested positive.
“A Rhode Island child who has tested positive for COVID-19 attends a daycare in Mystic,” Dr. Matthew Cartter said Friday.
Moments after the state’s epidemiologist uttered those words we knew that the coronavirus had struck another child with ties to Connecticut.
The health department confirms the tiny victim lives in Rhode Island but attends daycare here at Precious Memories Place in Mystic
“Fortunately, that facility is now closed and we are working with the local health departments to do contact investigations and making sure that everyone who was in contact with that child is going to be staying at home for 14 days,” Cartter said.
That means the parents of students who attend the daycare are being asked to make sure their children are quarantined at home as a precaution and they’ve been told to contact a doctor if their child becomes ill. When we reached out to the daycare, they referred us to this statement the owner sent to families earlier today that reads in part....
“Although my heart is breaking for the worry and concern you may be feeling, please rest assured that you and your children remain my priority. I promise we will celebrate together when we rise above one of life’s challenges. As I respect the level of this health concern, I encourage you all to embrace your time together as a family and make lots of precious memories.”
-Chris Eckersley, Precious Memories Place
“It’s inevitable it was bound to happen i think it’s going to show up in every community around the country one way or another,” parent Jason Weeks said Friday.
Weeks, whose two young kids attend different daycares in the area admits the positive test is unnerving, but he is reminding his neighbors and his family the best thing to do is remain as calm as possible.
“I think the idea or the consciousness of what’s happening is to self-contain if you feel ill,” Weeks said.
The daycare has also closed during this self-quarantine. Eyewitness News did talk with some parents whose children go here and they all praised Precious Memories Place for the transparent way they’ve handled this difficult situation.
