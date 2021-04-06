ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers and state officials continue to highlight the childcare benefits of the American Rescue Plan.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz scheduled a news conference for 9:30 a.m. in Ansonia. Stream it live here or below:
They said they plan to stress the importance of high-quality childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as more and more parents return to work.
DeLauro said she will talk about the critical investments secured in the American Rescue Plan to expand access to childcare across Connecticut, support child care centers and workers, and invest in high-quality child care programs.
DeLauro and Bysiewicz will be joined by Connecticut Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye and Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti.
