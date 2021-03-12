(WFSB) – On Friday, the CDC released updated guidance for childcare programs during the pandemic.
The guidance says childcare programs can operate safely as long as staff follows health guidelines like mask wearing and hand washing.
This month, clinics are being set up across the state just to vaccinate childcare providers.
The CDC says even after staff members are vaccinated, they’ll have to continue practicing COVID prevention measures.
RELATED: CDC updates its Covid-19 guidance for childcare programs
“It’s been tough. I’ve had quite a few couple of family members come down with it. My dad got really sick with it, and then having to get little kids in masks,” said Heather Wilcox.
Heather Wilcox says the pandemic has been tough personally and professionally.
On Friday, she was one of many childcare providers to get vaccinated at the Vernon Senior Center. She says she’s excited because it’s been tricking working with kids during this time.
“A lot of rewards, like good job and stickers and little things for them. Good incentives help out a lot,” Wilcox said.
Childcare providers like Wilcox may be giving out stickers for a while.
The CDC guidance recommends everyone two years and older wear a mask. It also highlights group co-horting, increased air ventilation, as well as sanitation strategies for play areas.
“I think going forward, you know, it’s always better to be really safe than sorry,” said Trisha Muller.
The childcare workers who spoke to Channel 3 say they think it’s best to continue with these strategies even after their vaccinated.
“It’s a good idea to keep it up,” said Mariah Calabrese.
Many providers say the children they work with have already gotten used to mask wearing and hand washing, so they’re ready to continue.
“If you don’t do that you can risk bringing it into the daycare, so I think it is a good idea,” Calabrese said.
The CDC also says vaccines are an important took to help stop the pandemic. The CDC’s director strongly encourages childcare providers to get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.