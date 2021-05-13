OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Children aged 12 and up can receive the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday.

Some clinics began allowing parents to book appointments earlier in the week.

Gov: Pfizer vaccine now available to those 12 years and up in CT After the Centers for Disease Control endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years and older, Gov. Ned Lamont said the shot is now available to those ages 12 to 15 in Connecticut.

CVS Health announced on Thursday that it started booking appointments at 45 pharmacies in the state through its website CVS.com and its app.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required. The adolescents must also be accompanied by an adult.

Old Saybrook police Chief Michael Spera told Channel 3 that about 300 parents have already booked appointments for a free drive-thru clinic that’s going on Thursday at Old Saybrook Middle School. As of Thursday morning, there were plenty of slots available on VaccinateMyKid.com to sign up for a time between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

One hundred seventy thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine were set aside specifically for local children between the ages of 12 and 15.

Some parents said they are still hesitant. In fact, a study showed that about a quarter of moms and dads will not get their kids vaccinated right away. However, many health experts want families to know that the decision to open the vaccine up to that age group was only made after extensive testing.

“There has been ample research that has suggested that this is extremely safe,” said Dr. Karl Minges, chair of Health Administration and Policy University of New Haven. “[It] Is extremely effective. In fact, even more effective in the young adult and the younger teenage population. So, the evidence is there.”

The Old Saybrook site is open to all eligible Connecticut kids throughout the state and their parents can also get the shot if they haven’t already.

For more information on other clinics in our state, including one in Putnam that opens on Saturday, visit vaccinatemykid.com.

CVS Health said it has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in the long-term care and retail setting and will be offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. as of Sunday, May 16, including more than 175 sites in Connecticut.

Nearly 85 percent of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a CVS Pharmacy.