NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - An apparent murder-suicide in a detached garage in Norwalk left three dead, including two children.
The victims were identified as 4-year-old Jesus Moncado, 5-year-old Gessell Moncado. They are sister and brother.
The third person found dead was their father, Yimi Moncado, 27 of Norwalk.
Police said they responded to an address on Elizabeth Street around 7:35 a.m. on Monday.
They someone dialed 911 but hung up.
No other details were released, but police said based on their preliminary investigation, the incident appeared to be isolated. There is no danger to the public.
By Monday afternoon, they said they were investigating it as a case of family violence and a murder-suicide.
Elizabeth Street remains closed to traffic.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3111.
