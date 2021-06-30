(WFSB) - Your family's next to trip to a state museum could end up costing you less.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday a new program that allows children to receive free admission to all of the state's museums during the 2021 Summer months.
“This program provides a unique opportunity for children to take advantage of the world-class museums and attractions offered in Connecticut, while having both a fun and educational experience. Museums are centers of exploration, recreation, and learning, and will play an important role in helping provide social-emotional, mental health, and educational growth opportunities that were limited during the pandemic. It is my hope that families take advantage of this unique opportunity happening in Connecticut this summer," Lamont said in a statement.
Some of the participating museums include the Connecticut Science Center, Beardsley Zoo, the Maritime Aquarium, Mystic Aquarium, and Mystic Seaport Museum.
There are more than ninety state museums that are participating in this year's program.
The program was initially proposed by the governor earlier in the year and is being funded by some of the proceeds the state received from the COVID recovery fund.
The program runs from July 1 to September 6 and applies to children ages eighteen and younger.
Those that qualify must be accompanied by at least one adult.
