(WFSB) – Children as young as 12 years old may soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
It could happen as early next week.
The Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing data submitted by Pfizer to support the extended use.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for people aged 16 and older.
The extended use would expand eligibility to millions of children across the nation who are 12 to 15-years-old.
Experts said that means the country could be getting even closer to its pre-pandemic normal.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 40-percent of American adults are fully vaccinated.
If children as young as 12 can roll up their sleeves for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine next week, that could help boost numbers toward herd immunity.
"If we don't immunize that group, that's going to leave a big part of the population that's susceptible to the virus and be able to continue on the pandemic,” said Robert Frenck Jr., director, Vaccine Research Center, Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
At the end of March, Pfizer said a clinical trial involving more than 2,200 12 to 15-year-olds showed the vaccine was 100-percent effective.
"This is just trying to beat the virus, trying to get everything back to normal,” said Ben Dropic, a vaccine trial participant.
Officials said that if emergency use is authorized, around 5 million children will be able to get immediately vaccinated. Then, an additional 5 to 7 million 12 to 15-year-olds will be able to get vaccinated over the summer before the new school year.
"If we keep vaccinating Americans, by July 1, you'll see much of America feel close to normal,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health.
Moderna’s president said the company is aiming to have its vaccine authorized for children 12 and up by sometime this summer.
Both Pfizer and Moderna are also testing their vaccines in children as young as 6 months. They’re expected to ask the FDA for emergency use authorizations later this year.
Information about Connecticut's vaccine rollout can be found here.
