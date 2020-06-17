WETHERSFIELD CT (WFSB) – Part of Phase 2 reopening in CT is allowing parks and playgrounds to reopen across the state and most towns are taking advantage of that.
It’s been quite some time since kids were able to go down a slide.
Many towns have hired contractors to give the playgrounds a deep clean before reopening them back up to the public.
Blake Hubs was able to play with a new friend on the swing set on Wednesday.
“I haven’t been outside playing for I don’t know, months now, and I’m actually enjoying it,” Hubs said.
Hubs has been playing with his little sister at home, but missed playing with other kids.
“Playing with kids and everything like kid friendly, getting out of the house playing with other kids,” Hubs said.
Many families took advantage of town parks reopening, including the playground at Elm Ridge Park in Rocky Hill.
“As you can see, I’m pregnant right now, so we go hiking every day, which is hard, so it’s nice to let her play and not have to run after her and go up mountains,” said Jessica Tracy of Manchester.
Towns are asking residents to continue social distancing and have their children wash their hands after playing.
The pool at Elm Ridge is set to open a week from Wednesday with tighter restrictions. There will be sessions and only 50 people are allowed during each session.
In other towns like Bristol, all of their parks are open and Lyme and Old Lyme opened their playgrounds as well.
“It’s a blessing. She’s been waiting for it for a long time and we are from Manchester, but we lived here so we were excited to come down. There’s not a lot of people, I thought it would be mobbed. It’s great to get exercise,” Tracy said.
Towns are urging people to practice good hygiene and many parents say they have hand sanitizer on them so they always spray their children’s hands before and after playing.
