HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of invading his girlfriend's home, choking her and trying to rob her while two children hid in a bathroom.
Police said they arrested 36-year-old John Jenkins of Hartford on Sunday.
They said Jenkins entered the victim's home around 5:30 p.m.
A juvenile caller told them that her mother was being assaulted and strangled by her boyfriend who had a knife.
When officers arrived, Jenkins fled on foot. However, he was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
Investigators said they found that Jenkins entered the home without permission and got into an argument with the victim.
They said he assaulted and choked the victim. He also grabbed the knife and tried to rob her of money.
Two juveniles were home at the time and hid in a bathroom, according to officers.
Jenkins then ran out of the house when he saw police arrive.
Jenkins was charged with home invasion, second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, second-degree risk of injury, second-degree threatening, interfering with police, disorderly conduct, possession of a dangerous weapon and first-degree criminal attempt at robbery.
