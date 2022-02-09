PLANTSVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Children from the Bridgeport Center of the Arts hit the slopes for the first time ever this afternoon.
They were taught by LOF adaptive skiers.
These volunteers offer lessons to people of all ages and abilities.
LOF tries to get folks on the snow who normally wouldn’t.
On Feb. 9, they worked with a dozen kids from six to 15 years old.
The volunteers said the kids did great and had a lot of courage.
Mount Southington has plenty of space, a magic carpet, and bunny hills for youngsters to learn.
The volunteers at LOF said they enjoyed helping kids find a lifelong passion for skiing or just to help them find some strength in learning a new skill.
“I felt a little nervous the first time but when you go down a second try you don’t have to be nervous. So, you got better and better as you went on through the day? Yes, you just gotta believe in yourself. Do you want to ski again? Yeah,” said Jaleaah & Arianna, first time skiers.
LOF adaptive skiers Lead Instructor Peter Anderau said, “for sure a lot of excitement also anxiety. I think once the kids got on the snow and got used to the boots and got together sharing the experience, everything came together.”
The instructors said the kids learn better in a group and are less likely to give up.
