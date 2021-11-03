HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Children in Connecticut are now able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Hartford HealthCare began administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 on Tuesday night.
The Centers for Disease Control signed off on a recommendation to administer Pfizer's child-sized dose to kids earlier in the day.
Members of CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0 to recommend the vaccine for the younger children.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky's signature was the final hurdle.
Hartford HealthCare said it vaccinated six children on Tuesday evening.
Wednesday, dozens more are expected to get the shot as well.
The Pfizer dose for children is only one-third of the original vaccine. Doctors at Hartford Hospital said it is also less concentrated.
While some kids at Hartford Hospital were a little nervous, most said they were actually excited to roll up their sleeves.
“I’m just happy,” said Kareem Omar.
"I feel excited because I’m one step closer to getting fully vaccinated,” Thomas Muro said.
"I felt very nervous but now it’s over. Now we're vaccinated. That's a big step into making the world normal again, so we all don’t need to wear masks and for everyone to be safe and healthy,” said Kailyn Cronin.
Griffin Hospital will have designated times for kids in two locations, in Shelton and in Naugatuck.
CVS and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital are taking appointments as well.
Gov. Ned Lamont said it is estimated that about 277,630 children between the ages of 5 and 11 live in Connecticut.
A news release said children and families have multiple options for where to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the state, including:
- Pediatricians: Hundreds of pediatricians are administering COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut. However, not all pediatricians have the vaccine. If a pediatrician does not offer the vaccine, refer to one of the additional options.
- Pharmacies: Hundreds of pharmacies are offering the COVID-19 vaccines to children, including many CVS, Walgreens, RiteAid, and other pharmacy chains and independent pharmacies across Connecticut. Pharmacies provide a safe and convenient location to receive a vaccine. Pharmacies have provided special training for their pharmacist staff to provide vaccines for younger children.
- School-based clinics: The Connecticut Department of Public Health and Connecticut State Department of Education are collaborating to offer on-site clinics at schools across the state. These will be led either by school-based health centers or special mobile teams who are specifically trained to offer vaccines for younger children. Information about such clinics will be provided by individual schools or districts.
- Other locations: In addition to the above, several health systems and local health departments will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.
For more information, click here.
Why give kids an experimental shot when they have a 99.9999% recovery rate?
If you have to ask you will never know.
A big Thank You to science, President Biden and all the well educated people dedicated to protecting us from the drumpf virus. #VoteBlueNoMatterWho to ensure this never happens again.
#Biden/Harris2024 #RidinWithBiden #GoJoe! #Pride #DrumpfIsGoingToJail #WearYourMask #BlackLivesMatter #ByeDon! #EndOfAnError #BlueWave #FreedomFromReligion #SocialismNOW #HappyBlueYear #BanAllGuns #WillYouShutUpMan
