WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Silver Alerts were issued for three missing children in Waterbury.
According to state police, 4-year-old Orianne Gomez, 3-year-old Leucian Gomez and 1-year-old Terrah Gomez were reported missing on Friday.
Orianne Gomez was described as having blonde hair and green eyes. Troopers said she is 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.
Leucian Gomez was described as having blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 2'8" tall and weighs about 52 pounds.
Troopers described Terrah Gomez as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 2'7" and weighs 23 pounds.
No clothing descriptions were available for any of the children.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.
