NEW LONDON, NH (WFSB) - Tomie dePaola, a well known children's author of numerous books including "Strega Nona," died Monday. He was 85 years old.
The author died from complications of surgery after falling last week, according to a statement released by his agent Doug Whiteman.
Whiteman said dePaulo died alone at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire because of visitor restrictions due to the coronavirus.
He was known as the author and illustrator of hundreds of children's classics, from "Oliver Button is a Sissy" to "Tomie dePaulo's Mother Goose".
A Connecticut native, born and raised in Meriden, he later received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Connecticut in 1999.
In 2012 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Illustrators.
