(WFSB) – Some children’s bath toys are being recalled over the potential choking and laceration hazard.
The Consumer Producer Safety Commission announced that Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys created by Pearhead Inc. were recalled on Thursday.
It was discovered the toys could break and create a sharp point or potentially become a choking hazard.
The toys were sold at buy buy BABY, Nordstrom, Bump Box and other specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and ubbiworld.com from January 2019 through August 2019.
The company received two customer complaints of broken toys, but no injuries have been reported.
Over 6,000 units were recalled in the United States.
Consumers should take the recalled item and return them for a full refund.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.