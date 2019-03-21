(WFSB) - A company that sells children's cough syrup at Dollar General is recalling bottles of the product.
Kingston Pharma, LLC of Massena, NY is recalling its DG/health Naturals Baby Cough Syrup + Mucus.
It said the 2-fluid ounce bottles of the cough syrup could potentially be contaminated with a bacteria called Bacillus cereus/Bacillus circulans.
The Food and Drug Administration said Bacillus cereus can cause gastrointestinal illnesses that can include vomiting and diarrhea.
No illnesses were reported as a result of anyone taking the cough syrup; however, one in ten bottles tested showed levels of the bacteria.
The bottles were distributed at Dollar General stores nationwide.
The product comes in a carton labeled "DG™/health baby Cough Syrup + Mucus" in 2-fluid ounce bottles marked with Lot KL180157. The expiration date 11/20 is on the bottom of the carton and back of the bottle label.
The UPC code is 8 54954 00250 0.
Production of the product has been suspended, according to the FDA. It is looking into the source of the problem.
Consumers can return the bottles to the stores for a full refund.
Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
