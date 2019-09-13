(WFSB) -- A new recall could impact what children are wearing to bed.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling several styles of children's pajamas over burn risks.
This involves Ragdoll & Rockets children’s micro-polyester fleece sleepwear.
Anyone who has the pajamas can return them for a full refund.
For more details, click here.
