CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- A Cromwell man is facing charges after he shot and killed a neighbor’s dog.
According to police, 31-year-old Bardsley Monfilston admitted to shooting the dog on Sunday.
It happened in the Fox Meadows condominiums.
Many people in the area said they were shocked and upset to hear what happened.
Not only do they describe it as a quiet neighborhood, but a lot of them own dogs themselves.
The owners of the dog that was shot described her as never harming anyone.
“She's the sweetest most innocent dog,” said Jessica Aurilio, of Cromwell.
She said it was her boyfriend’s dog that got free when it jumped a fence to chase a bird.
Aurilio and her boyfriend’s children were there at the time the dog was shot.
“Nobody should feel unsafe in their neighborhood, and nobody at 11 years old should see a man pull out a gun and shoot their dog,” Aurilio said.
She also says the 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer wasn't a danger to anyone.
“She's just the sweetest, most docile, goofy dog,” Aurilio said.
Monfilston is facing several charges, including cruelty to animals and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He’s also charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
The news was a shock to others in the Fox Meadows complex, where many homeowners can be seen walking their dogs.
Aurilio said the outpouring of support has helped the family.
She says any donations should go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to support children.
Monfilston is was released after his arrest. He is due in court on December 1.
