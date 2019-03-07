MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Two children and a woman suffered burns at an apartment in Manchester on Thursday morning.
It happened on Elm Street, Assistant Chief Dan French said.
When crews arrived on scene there was no active fire, but smoke was found.
Fire officials later said the burns were from a cooking related incident.
Damage was contained to the inside of the apartment.
The two children were transported by ambulance to Connecticut Children's Medical Hospital.
The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
