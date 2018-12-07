MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The cold weather has translated into a boon for ski resorts in Connecticut.
Powder Ridge in Middlefield said this season it's getting its earliest start in 6 years.
The slopes are nearly ready for skiers.
"We've been making show all week, hoping for the cold weather to continue so we can open a bunch of trails," said Mike Kurys, director of operations, Powder Ridge.
The goal is to be ready for the weekend and be open through March.
Powder Ridge has 20 trails. Five of them should be ready for Saturday.
Kurys said if they make enough snow on Friday night, four more could also be available.
“The ideal temperature is 28 degrees and you don’t want any humidity at all so the drier the air the better the snow quality," he said.
The forecast, at least overnight, should cooperate.
"It's going to be a little chilly so dress warm, but the snow quality is really good because of the temps we've had all week," Kurys said.
