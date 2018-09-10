The day has been chilly and rainy thanks to the remnants of Gordon, but it's the evening hours that may be a cause for concern.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the leftovers of what was once the tropical storm will move through New England throughout Monday.
"It's a rainy Monday and that rain is expected to continue for the remainder of the day," Haney said.
A coastal flood advisory is in place for southern Fairfield and New Haven counties.
Highs will only be in the 60s.
Later Monday night, there could be some thunderstorms.
"There is some indication that thunderstorms could pop up [Monday] evening, through [Monday night] and right through early [Tuesday] morning," Haney said. "That's why we've gone ahead an issued an Early Warning Weather Day for the potential for some strong to severe storms later on."
Haney said some of them could pack a punch.
"In [the front's] wake, muggier and warmer air will return," Haney said.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will feature a return to warm and humid weather.
There will be a mix of clouds and limited sunshine.
High temperatures should be in the 80s.
"There will also be an ongoing chance for isolated showers and storms," Haney said. "The best chance for rain will occur [Tuesday], when a cold front will help to concentrate the humidity and lift it into tall rain clouds and thunderheads."
Drier weather is expected to arrive for Friday and Saturday, at least as of Monday's forecast.
It all depends on what category 1 Hurricane Florence does down south.
If it makes landfall in the Carolinas, as is currently forecasted, Connecticut would see high clouds but fair weather.
"We would also have a busy breeze and very rough seas in New England," Haney said.
As Florence weakens, skies over the state will become partly cloudy by Sunday.
