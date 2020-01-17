WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Snow is on the way, and folks are reminded to exercise caution when it comes to removing it.
“Lower back pain is an extremely difficult. It is one of the most common injuries in this country, it’s one of the most frequently cited reasons for doctors’ visits,” said Dr. Anderson Hart, a chiropractor with West Hartford Chiropractic.
Every year, he said hundreds of thousands of people suffer snow removal related injuries.
However, there are a few things we can all do to shovel safer.
First, keep your hands and shoulders as wide apart as possible.
“The wider apart your hands are, the more stable and the better overall arc of motion that you’ll be able to have to lift the snow off the ground,” Hart said.
Also, always bend at the knee.
“Anytime you snow shovel, you want to keep your spine in a neutral position. A lot of people will have a tendency to not bend at the knees, they’ll keep their knees straight and they’ll just bend at the spine,” Hart said.
Finally, whatever you do, don’t fling the snow over your shoulder.
“A lot of the time, people will have a tendency to lift and throw and they’ll have a lot of rotation in the spine and that puts a lot stress on the muscles and joints of the spinal column,” Hart said.
