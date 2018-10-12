WALLINGFORD (WFSB) - Choate Rosemary Hall is facing new allegations of misconduct.
According to investigators, the new report, commissioned by the school, names three former faculty members along with new allegations against a number of former faculty members that were already under investigation.
The private school in Wallingford first announced it was looking into allegations of abuse back in April of 2017.
A report named a dozen educators at the school accused of sexual misconduct dating back decades.
School leaders addressed the new allegations in a letter to parents today-- saying in part "We are firmly resolved to ensuring the safest possible learning environment for our students and responding decisively to any reports of misconduct."
To read the full letter to parents, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.