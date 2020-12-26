HARTFORD (WFSB) - A crash Christmas afternoon in Hartford has left one person dead and another person hospitalized
Police said the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Collins Street near Sigourney Street.
When officers arrived they found two vehicles had collided at the intersection. the driver of one of those vehicles, 67-year-old James Hippolytes of Hartford, was rushed to nearby St. Francis Hospital but later died from his injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 27-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Hartford police are asking for anyone who may have information pertaining to the crash to contact them at 860-722-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.