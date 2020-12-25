HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain and wind rolled into the state overnight, just in time for Christmas.
A flood watch was issued for the entire state.
A high wind warning was also in effect for the entire state through the morning. It has since expired.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm is dragging a cold front across the state early Christmas morning.
Track the storm with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler:
Very heavy rain moved into the state during the overnight hours. Along with it came some very strong winds, gusting up to 50mph.
"We had a 71 MPH wind gust reported in Greenwich and a 62 MPH wind gust reported at Bradley," Haney said Friday afternoon.
Tens of thousands of people were without power early Friday morning, but crews have been working quickly to restore it.
Conditions will gradually improve as the day progresses with the heavy rain shifting to scattered showers before ending during the afternoon hours.
"2-3 inches of rain (perhaps pockets up to 4”) in tandem with snow melt, will increase the potential for flooding. We’re talking basement flooding, poor drainage flooding, flash flooding, also along streams/creeks and smaller rivers," Haney said.
The intense wind is expected to taper off later in the day and temperatures will trend cool as the day goes on.
"We’re starting out near/above 60, then by sunset the mercury drops from the 50s into the 40s/30s," Haney said.
The weekend looks quiet and cold at this point.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
