SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for choking and threatening a woman in Southington with a knife back on Christmas Eve.
Jaime Ortiz Jr., 47, of New Britain, was arrested on Monday through an outstanding warning, according to Southington police.
The victim reported to police that she was involved in a dispute with Ortiz on Dec. 24.
During the incident, she reported that Ortiz grabbed her around her neck, choked her and threw her to the floor. Ortiz then continued to choke her while on top of her.
The victim said Ortiz eventually released her, but got up and stood over her with a large kitchen knife. He wouldn't allow her to leave.
The victim then suffered anxiety from the attack, which forced Ortiz to call for an ambulance, police said.
She was transport to a hospital where she was treated and released.
She suffered minor injuries from the ordeal, police said.
The incident was reported to police on Christmas Day.
Oritz was arrested on Monday and charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, first-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful restraint.
He was held on a $250,000 court-set bond and scheduled to appear in New Britain court on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.