WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Christmas in Wolcott was not spoiled after a real-life Grinch robbed a country store on Christmas Eve Day.
The thief used a rock and smashed the glass door to enter Cleveland’s Country Store at 246 Wolcott Road around 7 a.m. on Monday.
The robber jumped over the counter, took the cash register, and made off with as much candy as he could carry.
“Luckily we don’t leave a lot of cash in there, but it’s just the fact that it’s Christmas time,” Jamie Romano said.
Despite the small setback, the store continued to operate and customers like John Kadar were grateful they were able to pick up seafood for Christmas dinner.
“Awesome, because we wouldn’t know where to go,” Kadar said.
The store’s co-owner is relieved no one was injured and that it happened prior to the door’s opening at 8 a.m.
“The good thing is he left all the lobster tails and stuffed shrimp so we’ll be okay,” Romano said.
If you recognize the person in the surveillance video or have any information pertaining to the robbery, call Wolcott Police at 203-879-1414.
