Christmas lights display attracts hundreds during the holiday season

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Hundreds looking to make new traditions ought to join the hundreds who stopped by a home in South Windsor for a spectacular light display.
The magic and wonder of the holiday is captured on a homeowner’s lawn on Felt Rd. in a gigantic, and growing light display.
Each night during the holiday season until the New Year, homeowner Tom Delnicki hosts hundreds of people to take in the sights.
Over 70,000 bulbs, a mile of electrical cable, four to six weeks of assembly, and an Eversource bill that Delnicki said is more than $1,000 higher during the holidays.
“I truly never thought it would grow to this point and become the wonderful display that it is,” said Delnicki, who said the hobby started in 1999.
“I have folks in the western part, eastern part of the state. Springfield, they come down.”
Minor traffic jams form as families from near and far flock to Delnicki’s home as part of their annual tradition.
“It’s so magical coming here every year,” said South Windsor resident, Erin Taylor. “This is the house that we talk about every year.”
Delnicki said the idea grew over the years and continues to grow as new light sculptures are added.
“For the joy it brings people, it’s well worth it,” said Delnicki.
“I have second generation folks here who came as children years ago and now they have a family and they come here to see the lights.”
And the wonder is not lost on the thousands who drive or walk by each year.
“I’ve lived all over the country and this is the best display I’ve ever seen,” said South Windsor resident, Tom Dwyer.
Delnicki said the display is free, although he advises patrons to prepare for minor traffic. Delnicki accepts donations of canned and non-perishables for the South Windsor Food and Fuel Bank.
