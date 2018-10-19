MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut has become a location magnet for Christmas films.
This week, crews started shooting a film in Middletown, with big stars Barbara Eden of “I Dream of Genie” and Denise Richards.
Channel 3 got to walk through the set on East Street, at a home where the movie is being filmed.
The producer of the film grew up right up the road in Cromwell and says he’s a strong advocate of the state when it comes to film locations.
The home is decked out for the holidays, and there are dozens and dozens of people working on set.
The film’s premise centers around a family’s dynamics, finding the meaning of Christmas with a twist, when the characters enter a different vortex.
The director of the state’s office of film, tv and digital media is thrilled the crew is shooting in the state, and said Christmas films are attracted to beautiful towns that look like middle America.
The executive producer and producer say the locations are a perfect fit.
“Christmas, for whatever reason, seems to fit Connecticut really well and you go back into the past with movies like Christmas in Connecticut that are classics, I mean what better place to shoot,” said Executive Producer Phil Goldfine.
“The coolest thing is we’re making a movie with big Hollywood stars. Denise Richards, Patrick Muldoon who’s known for many roles really, really special outstanding cast that we’re all so proud of,” said Producer David Gere.
The movie will be released Christmas of 2019 and filming will wrap up in Connecticut on Nov. 1.
