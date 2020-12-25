NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- From the strong wind gusts the downpours, the weather outside is certainly frightful Christmas morning.
Residents are waking up to very strong wind gusts and heavy rain all across the state.
As of 7:30 a.m., Eversource was reporting 35,796 power outages. United Illuminating was reporting 335.
High winds could topple trees and power lines, and cause damage that could potentially take days to repair.
Eversource said it has been ready ahead of the storm, adding more crews to help in the clean-up efforts.
However, when winds are higher than 35 or 40 miles per hour, it’s dangerous for crews to be up in bucket trucks.
If you do come across a downed power line, don’t drive over them and don’t go near them. Assume they are live.
Across the state, people have been preparing for this storm, and those along the shoreline have been taking extra precautions.
“My cars aren’t here right now. They’re elsewhere because that’s what we do. Every time there’s an event, we literally jump up, stop everything we’re doing and grab the cars and get them out of here,” said Michael Naphen, of New London.
It’s a good idea to have a storm kit ready to go in case you do lose power.
Have some food, water and medication ready to go, and make sure your electronic devices are charged.
A reminder to also be patient. Utility crews will be working around the clock on this Christmas Day.
