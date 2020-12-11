GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Christmas tree caught fire in a home in Glastonbury on Friday morning.
According to firefighters, the tree was located in the basement of a home on Old Maids Lane.
Crews shut down part of nearby Main Street to tackle the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Police said some quick thinking by a woman in the home prevented the fire from becoming serious.
They also said the home was mostly damaged by smoke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.