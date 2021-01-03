HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire Sunday night in Hartford.
According to Harford Fire District Chief Mario Oquendo, crews responded to 79 Plainfield Street just before 8 p.m. to find a Christmas on the first floor on fire.
Firefighters worked quickly to contain and put out the flames.
An adult male was transported to an area hospital to be treated for burns he sustained from the incident.
No other injuries were reported.
The fire marshal is on scene to determine whether the home is habitable.
