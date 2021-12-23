HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)-- With Christmas around the corner, it is important to take precautions with trees inside of your home.
Here are a few fire safety tips on how to maintaining your tree:
- When buying a live Christmas tree, choose the freshest tree possible.
- Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.
- If you choose an artificial tree, be sure it is identified by the manufacturer as fire retardant.
- Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 1-2” from the base of the trunk.
- Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source.
- Keep the tree stand filled with water at all times. Add water daily to the tree stand. Live Christmas trees dry out quickly once they’re brought into a home. A dry Christmas tree can quickly go up in flames.
- Make sure to examine all lights and ornaments when decorating a tree.
- Some lights are either for indoor or outdoor use only, while some may be used in either location. Make sure the lights are appropriate for the venue.
- Replace any string of lights that have worn, in addition to broken cords and broken bulbs.
- Periodically check the wires – they should not be warm to the touch. If they do feel warm, replace them.
- Never decorate the tree with lit candles.
- Always be sure to turn the tree lights off before leaving home or going to bed.
