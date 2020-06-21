NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's Christopher Columbus statue was vandalized with paint Saturday evening, officials said.
New Haven Police say an unknown person threw red paint onto the statue around 6:30 p.m.
A protest began to form in Wooster Square Park and about 20-30 people gathered around the statue, police said.
Police say the crowd dispersed shortly after without incident.
A notification was made to the Parks Department to remove the paint, police said.
The vandalism comes as city leaders in New Haven are looking into removing the statue from the park.
The statue was previously vandalized with paint back in 2017.
(1) comment
So let me get this right. If I don't like something all I have to do is throw paint on it and the town will remove it for me?
