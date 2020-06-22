NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Christopher Columbus statue in New Haven was under police watch on Monday morning after it was vandalized over the weekend.
The defacing came as city officials decide what to do about it in light of the movement sweeping the nation.
A removal is in the planning stages.
The incident wasn’t the first time the statue was targeted in the Wooster Square neighborhood.
RELATED: Columbus statues in 2 cities were vandalized with paint
Over the weekend, police said someone vandalized it during a protest.
For 128 years, this Wooster Square landmark stood tall.
Now, the Christopher Columbus statue may be history as it is caught in the crossfire talks of racism and injustices witnessed in America.
“I think what is happening now is the boiling over the pot and more people are now listening to us,” said Amanda Calhoun of New Haven.
While talks begin on the statue’s removal, New Haven police dealt with the vandalism case.
Police said a small crowd gathered for a protest Saturday evening when someone threw red paint on the statue.
The controversial figure is rooted deeply in the Catholic fraternal organization the Knights of Columbus, which began in the Elm City.
It’s also often viewed as a celebration of Italian heritage.
However, critics said Columbus represents a painful past between the Native Americans and early settlers.
A 2017 article showed the organization believes the removal movement is "Driven in large part by political correctness and partisan academics and activists, it has become fashionable in recent years to criticize Christopher Columbus and the holiday named in his honor. "
Chris Garaffa, who is Italian American, said this isn’t a matter of rewriting history.
“He’s actually a stain on our people,” Garaffa said.
Channel 3 asked people where the Columbus figure belongs.
Some said a museum. Others said nowhere.
Eyewitness News reached out to Mayor Justin Elicker for a comment but didn't hear back.
Last week, he said he supported the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue. He added that there needs to be another conversation about how to celebrate the accomplishments made by so many Italians in New Haven.
The statue was previously vandalized with paint back in 2017.
(3) comments
So let me get this right. If I don't like something all I have to do is throw paint on it and the town will remove it for me?
They'll ask for your name first, then decide. I say go for it.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Should we put up statues of Revolutionary War generals Thomas Gage and William Howe? They are part of our history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.