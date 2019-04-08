WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A man already in trouble with police for robbing a Family Dollar several times was arrested again for two more cases in Windsor Locks.
Police said 31-year-old Colin Theobald was arrested on Friday while at Enfield Superior Court.
Since July 2018, police said four robberies were reported at the Family Dollar Store.
Through various sources, they said they identified Theobald at the suspect in all four incidents.
However, patrol officers said they responded to a fifth robbery at the store on March 25, 2019.
They said they were aware of Theobald's previous robberies and were able to locate him after an on-site investigation.
After he was arrested, investigators said he provided credible evidence that linked him to the five Family Dollar robberies.
He also told police that he committed a sixth at Casey's Market on Aug. 27, 2018. Officers said a handgun was implied in that case.
For the Family Dollar incidents, Theobald was charged with four counts of third-degree robbery and four accounts of sixth-degree larceny.
He's being held on a $50,000 bond and set to appear in court on Monday.
For the Casey's Market robbery, he was charged with first-degree robbery and given a bond of $150,000.
He was also scheduled to answer to those charges during his Monday court appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.