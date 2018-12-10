HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews battled a heavy fire in a warehouse building that used to help people find jobs in Connecticut.
Deputy fire chief Alvaro Cucuta of the Hartford Fire Department told Channel 3 that all hands were on the scene at 225 Ledyard St.
However, the building was destroyed.
Units were dispatched just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Cucuta said the building that was on fire at the Ledyard Street address was located behind, and owned by, the New Beginning Church on Wethersfield Avenue.
Officials said the warehouse also housed office space for the church.
The church said it used it as an employment center and food pantry.
Its youth pastor said they will rebuild.
"Hopefully we can do this as quick as possible," said pastor Eli Ortiz, New Beginning Church. "Hopefully we can just get everything together and be back on our feet to keep working with Hartford."
Cucuta said at one point, the firefighters had to evacuate and went on the defensive to extinguish the fire from the outside of the building.
Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.
No one as inside at the time and no injuries were reported.
