Church serves Thanksgiving Day dinners to homeless people

Over 200 people in Hartford were served Thanksgiving Day dinner at the Holy Trinity Parish.
Dinner took place in the downstairs hall of the church on Capital Avenue from noon to 5 p.m.
The Parish hosts “Aldene Burton Community Homeless Dinner” in memory of Mr. Aldene Burton who was an advocate for the safety and well being of homeless populations.
Main organizers are the Pastor of the Holy Trinity Church are Father Charles Jacobs and Elaine Hatcher.
“Basically, reaching out today to homeless veterans, to homeless people in the area and anyone who may be in need of a meal,” said Father Charles Jacobs.
Channel 3 spoke with Bonny Morrall who expressed her gratitude for the service on a day when it’s most important to be surrounded by kind people.
“It’s a hard place to live but this guy makes it better and easier,” said Bonny Morrall.
“For the past five years we’ve been doing Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 12-5, Christmas the same hours, Easter the same hours, and during the summer we have a cookout but it’s only 12-3 because Father makes everybody go to mass at 3,” said organizer Elaine Hatcher.
The food was donated from local restaurants and volunteers served guests. Guest received a personal hygiene bag before leaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.