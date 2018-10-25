MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A church is seeking food donations for needy families in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
St. Mary in Manchester said it's seasonal sharing event is up and running.
"We are seeking donations of non-perishable food items for our Thanksgiving and weeks’ worth of groceries," the church said.
- Stuffing
- Cranberry sauce
- Gravy
- Canned fruit & veggies
- Pasta & sauce
- Cereal
- Tuna
- Bottled juice
- Crackers
- Coffee
- Tea
- Frozen turkeys
- Store-bought baked goods
The church said produce would also be accepted on Nov. 11.
Delivery day is Nov. 18 after the 9 a.m. service.
For more information, the church office can be reached at 860-649-4583.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.