NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Painted symbols of hate found on a church in New Haven are part of a nationwide trend, according to the Archdiocese of Hartford.
St. Mary Parish in New Haven reported that at some point between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, someone painted various symbols on the doors of St. Joseph Church.
The vandalism including satanic symbols.
The Archdiocese of Hartford said it followed a trend of desecrating Catholic spaces across the country, including incidents in Chattanooga, Queens, Boston, Sacramento, and Ocala.
"The underlying motive of these sacrilegious attacks is clear: To intimidate and instill fear in the hearts of those who worship Christ," the archdiocese wrote on social media. "However, our cherished Catholic faith has survived for 2,000 years in the faces of many different oppressors, and it is not about to yield now. Therefore, we remain unafraid and resolute in our faith, and we will pray for a conversion of the hearts of those who wish to terrorize us."
The archdiocese said that even in the midst of anti-Christian sentiment and actions, it does not answer hate with hate. It said the attacks make Catholics' love and unity stronger, and their prayers ever more steadfast.
"While we assess the situation and make plans to bless the church, the church will remain closed at least through the end of the day [Thursday]," said Fr. John Paul, St. Mary Parish.
It is unclear right now if the church will be able to reopen on Friday or whether it will take a few days.
"I would ask everyone in the parish to pray to Our Lord in reparation for this sacrilege, and to St. Michael for protection against all the powers of hell," Fr. Paul said. "Please pray, too, for the perpetrator of this action, who is clearly a very disturbed individual in need of serious help."
