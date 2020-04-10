(WFSB) -- This Sunday is Easter, one of the holiest days of the year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, worshipers will not be going to traditional masses this year.
Instead, many churches will be offering virtual masses for folks, so they can still participate in a service, but from home.
Below is a list of some services that were shared with Channel 3 Eyewitness News:
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church - Hartford
- Easter Mass will livestream on YouTube Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Click here
Saint Matthew Roman Catholic Church – Bristol
- Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m., streamed on Facebook here.
Waterford – Drive-in church service hosted by Shoreline Church
- Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m.
- Crystal Mall parking lot. Stay inside your car, watch and listen to a live sermon on your radio. Everyone is welcome
Somers Congregational Church
- Easter Sunday service via ZOOM at 9:30 a.m.
- For more information, click here
Victory Church, for details click here.
VOX Church, for details click here.
Corpus Christi Catholic Parish- Windham
APRIL 10 / EL 10 DE ABRIL GOOD FRIDAY / VIERNES SANTO
- 3:00PM: Bilingual Stations of the Cross /
- Via Crucis Bilingüe
- 5:00PM: The Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion
- 6:30 PMConmemoración de la Pasión del Señor
APRIL 11 / EL 11 DE ABRIL HOLY SATURDAY / SABADO SANTO
- 10:00 AM: Blessing of the Easter Baskets
- 7:30 PM: Easter Vigil
- 9:00 PM: Vigilia Pascual
APRIL 12 / EL 12 DE ABRIL EASTER SUNDAY / DOMINGO DE PASCUA
- 10:30 AM: The Celebration of Sunday Mass
- 12:00 PM: La Celebración de la Eucaristía del Domingo
Visit www.catholicwindham.org then click on the link to watch live on YouTube
