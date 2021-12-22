HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Churches are getting ready for their Christmas services.
As COVID cases increase, some are switching up their traditions or going virtual altogether.
As Christmas approaches, some like Emanuel Lutheran say they want to give people hope and community in the safest way possible.
Pastor Paula Mehmel with the Emanuel Lutheran Church said, “they didn’t teach this in seminary.”
As the positivity rate hovers under nine percent, churches across the state have a tough decision to make right before Christmas.
Mehmel says they’ve had conversations about the surge during this special season, “we’ve really become a hybrid situation, so we have worship in the sanctuary. We also livestream.”
The church will be holding a traditional service on Christmas Eve, while requiring masks, offering virtual worship, and getting creative with communion.
While most churches were shut down last year, this year, vaccines and boosters offer some hope.
At the same time, the omicron variant is wreaking havoc and causing cases to spike.
“I’m not worried about church services by tradition. I’m worried about people not taking what we know works,” said Gov. Lamont.
During a briefing this week, Lamont suggested people attending in-person worship wear a mask and be vaccinated. “If you’re going to a church service, don’t test after the service, test before the service.”
The decision to hold service varies from church to church.
Hartford Ame Zion Church Pastor Terry Jones says all services will be virtual, and they’re planning to stay that way into January.
Father Matthew Gworek of the Archdiocese of Hartford says most churches plan to hold in-person mass and many will offer online streaming.
He says they’ll be recommending masks, and only offering people communion wafers during the ceremony.
Mehmel says she wants her members to do what makes them feel comfortable and happy this Christmas. “It’s just trying to figure out a way to honor and celebrate in a way that provides for health and safety for the greatest number of people.”
Gworek says as they head into January, the Archdiocese is closely monitoring COVID numbers.
He says they’ll make decisions based on congregation needs.
