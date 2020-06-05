CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A guidance model has been released which could lead to the return of high school sports in Connecticut.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, in conjunction with the Connecticut State Medical Society Sports Medicine Committee, released on Friday guidance for the resocialization of interscholastic athletics and activities programs.
Some of the measures included staff and coaches wearing facemasks on the sidelines, but not requiring high-intensity sports athletes, such as runners and swimmers, to wear them.
Coaches will also be required to certify that athletes have self-screened themselves for obvious signs of illness.
A system of contact tracing for COVID-19 would also need to be established.
The document was vetted by a number of state school and health organizations, the CIAC said.
"It is intended to provide guidance on considerations for safely returning to interscholastic athletics and activities experiences," the conference said in a statement. "It is understood that the guidelines do not fully mitigate any COVID-19 risk and, therefore, school districts, parents, athletes, coaches, and officials should make individual determinations on when it is safe to return."
School districts should consult their local departments of public health before implementing a return to in-person athletics or activities, the CIAC warned.
The guidance does not change any previous decisions of the CIAC Board of Control or other CIAC regulations.
The CIAC canceled winter sports tournaments and the spring season as a result of the coronavirus.
