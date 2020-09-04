CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday morning, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced it has determined that high-risk, full-contact football for the upcoming fall season is no longer a viable option.
The announcement comes after a meeting to review recommendations from the Dept. of Public Health.
In a letter from the Dept. of Public Health to the CIAC on Sept. 3, it said:
“With regard to CIAC’s consideration of additional mitigation strategies for indoor girls’ volleyball and football that may lower their risks for person-to-person respiratory droplet spread, DPH has suggested that CIAC consider modifications to higher risk activities, and we continue to encourage such modifications. Absent such modifications, DPH is unlikely to support higher risk activities for the Fall term. We would also recommend that CIAC consult with your sports medicine committee before implementing significant changes to how high school sports are played in our state so that any potential unintended consequences of those changes (including increased risk of injury) can be fully vetted prior to implementation.”
Following this response, the CIAC said it determined that high-risk, full-contact football is no longer an option, however it said in alignment with the DPH recommendations, it will work to provide football players with low to moderate risk fall activities.
Specific details on what that would entail were not released.
The CIAC also said after consulting with its medical experts, it believes that the modification of wearing masks will mitigate the risk, and provide a safe indoor environment for volleyball.
“As such, with the modification of players wearing masks indoors, the CIAC has aligned volleyball with DPH’s previous support of full team practice and game schedules for soccer, field hockey, cross country, and swimming,” the press release said.
The future of the high school fall sports season has been up in the air for months now.
Back in July, the CIAC said it was moving forward with its revised plan for the upcoming fall sports season.
RELATED: CIAC decides to proceed with original plan regarding fall sports
After that, DPH released its recommendations regarding the upcoming sports season, advising there to be “a very cautious approach to athletics, with a slow introduction of the lowest risk activities first.”
RELATED: CIAC pauses fall athletic activities through Aug. 24
DPH officials added that they would recommend postponing volleyball and football.
Following that, the CIAC continued to delay the start of the sports season, ultimately saying last month that the season would begin on Oct. 1.
RELATED: CIAC discusses resuming fall sports on Oct. 1
On Friday, CIAC officials said they feel that they have exhausted all possible scenarios in seeking approval from state health officials for full contact football.
Therefore, there will be no full contact football this fall.
"While the CIAC’s fall sports offerings are now aligned with DPH recommendations, it still stresses that progression to full team practices and moderate risk activities on September 21 and game play on October 1 is dependent on COVID metrics that support such activities. The CIAC will remain fluid in providing the safest experiences possible for our student-athletes and will continue to consider any future changes in DPH recommendations for fall sport activities," CIAC officials said in a press release.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.