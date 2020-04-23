(WFSB) -- On Thursday, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced that it will not run any spring state championship events this year.
It also said that any potential spring sports experiences will be limited to the month of June.
“Carrying spring sport experiences from the current school year into July presents significant challenges for school districts and student-athletes,” the announcement said.
The CIAC said any potential spring sport opportunities are still contingent on updates from the governor’s office and Department of Education declaring that it is safe to return to school campuses and for athletic competitions to resume.
“If it is determined that school buildings will remain closed, and distance learning will continue through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, then the CIAC will cancel all spring sport experiences,” the CIAC said.
In addition to spring sport experience, the following topics were also discussed:
• Sports Physicals – In consultation with the Connecticut State Medical Society, Sports Medicine Committee, the standard of physicals being valid for a 13-month period will remain.
• Mandatory Practice Days – In consultation with the Connecticut State Medical Society, Sports Medicine Committee, 10 days of practice/conditioning prior to competition will remain. However, 5 days may be conducted at home, by individual student-athletes. The remaining 5 days must be with a coach.
• Academic Eligibility for Students with Incomplete – Discussion on this topic will continue at the May 7th meeting.
• Out-of-Season Coaching and Rostered Students - Discussion on this topic will continue at the May 7th meeting.
• Transfer Rule Eligibility for Fall Sports - Discussion on this topic will continue at the May 7th meeting.
• Criteria for Reopening Interscholastic Athletic Competition - Discussion on this topic will continue at the May 7th meeting, pending guidance from the governor’s office, state department of education, and the department of public health.
