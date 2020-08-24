CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Sunday that fall sports can restart conditioning and any fall sport that is canceled will not be played later in the 2020-2021 school year.
The CIAC Control Board made the decision following a meeting on Sunday night.
Schools can restart conditioning activities on Monday, Aug. 24.
The CIAC also said schools may begin non-contact "sport specific skill work" on Aug. 29.
"Both conditioning and skill work are to take part in small cohorts in adherence with guidance from the National Federation of State High School Associations and the [state Department of Public Health]," the CIAC said in a statement.
Officials said the CIAC will finalize a timeline for full team activities and contest play this week.
High schools were in limbo watching the goal post move back and forth for fall sports.
Daniel Hand High School football coach Steve Filippone said whatever the CIAC and DPH decided, he hoped it was a final decision.
"There’s a lot of people screaming and yelling about the CIAC and DPH and all of these organizations that have to make these calls because we’re frustrated and we’re angry. But what I really want to say is I know how hard it is," Filippone said. "I’ve been in their shoes and I honestly think they have good intentions and they care about kids and they want to do the right thing."
