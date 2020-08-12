CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - High school sports officials announced the fate of the fall sports season as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference met on Wednesday, and afterwards said it will proceed with its original plan that was announced last month.
Recently, the CIAC's football committee voted to recommend postponing the 2020 football season until the spring.
However on Wednesday, the CIAC said the fall high school sports season will go on, beginning on September 24.
Per the original plan, the first practice dates for cross country, field hockey, soccer, swimming, and volleyball will begin Aug. 27. Practice for football will start on August 17.
At that time, teams must only have cohorts of 15 players during practice.
On Sept. 11, all fall sports will be allowed to have full team practices.
Previously, the CIAC announced a plan that included restrictions such as later start dates, limits on the number of games that can be played in a week and allowances of fans based on social distancing rules.
