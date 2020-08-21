CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- After meeting with health officials, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said it will delay the first date for all fall sports to Saturday, Aug. 29.
In a press release, the CIAC said it has established a timeline leading up to that date, which will allow the Dept. of Public Health adequate time to consider the revised fall sports plan that will be submitted early next week.
The CIAC said it met virtually for two hours with the state’s Dept. of Public Health on Thursday evening.
The meeting, CIAC officials said, showed that both entities are looking to provide “safe, meaningful, interscholastic athletic experiences for our students.”
On Friday, the CIAC said the ReOpen CT Rules Committee would discuss “the inconsistency between DPH recommendations for CIAC interscholastic athletics and non-CIAC sanctioned sport activities.”
In its press release, the CIAC said it “has requested that the DPH consider allowing our member schools to resume the non-contact conditioning workouts which they have been conducting since July 6, 2020 as early as Monday. Additionally, the CIAC understands that, at today’s ReOpen CT Rules Committee meeting, consideration will be given to the inconsistent guidance issued for CIAC interscholastic athletics versus non-CIAC youth sport opportunities. The CIAC and the DPH will continue our collaborative work once an update from those discussions is available, either later today or over the weekend."
Last week, the CIAC had said it would pause all fall athletic activities through Aug 24.
That changed on Friday when it got pushed to Aug. 29.
Guilford Football coach Anthony Salvati says in a normal year, they'd be in the middle of conditioning and practice by now.
"It's confusing to the coaches because we have game plans, we have practice plans, we have everything planned out and now you have to go back to the drawing board," Salvati.
CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini says their board will be meeting this weekend and receiving more guidance from DPH about what to do next.
"Our Board of Control will meet again on Sunday. There we will finalize some fall sport plan options," Lungarini said.
Lungarini says that they will have another plan released next week. In the meantime, Salvati has to tell players to be patient, but for them, time is running out.
Last week, the Dept. of Public Health released recommendations, saying to postpone the start of any interscholastic sport activities (including conditioning and practice sessions) until at least two weeks after the reopening of in-person instruction in schools.
DPH officials also recommend postponing indoor sports identified as “moderate risk,” like girls’ volleyball, and sports identified as “higher risk,” like football, to the spring season, or cancel them altogether.
Before DPH released those recommendations, the CIAC said it would go forward with its modified fall sports season plans.
